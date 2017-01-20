Tonga China relationship warm and vib...

Tonga China relationship warm and vibrant, PM assures visiting delegation

The Diplomatic Relation between the Kingdom of Tonga and the People's Republic of China is warm and vibrant, Hon. 'Akilisi Pohiva the Prime Minister and Lord Tu'ivakano, the Speaker of the Tongan Parliament reassured a Chinese National People's Congress delegation that visited Nuku'alofa this week.

