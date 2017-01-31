Tactical Response Group seeking escapees on Tongatapu
Tonga Police warned this evening that two men described as "armed and dangerous" are on the run after escaping from the Nuku'alofa Central Police custody early this morning, Tuesday, 31 January, and their Tactical Response Group has been deployed. Viliam Kupu and 'Amoni Fifita aged in their 20's were last seen at around 3:00pm today at Kolovai, Tongatapu, where they robbed a shop owner at gun-point.
