St George Palace emerges from scaffolding
Tonga's new government office block, St George Palace at Pangai Si'i, is emerging from its scaffolding wraps in the Nuku'alofa Central Business District, as constuction nears completion. The building is scheduled to be completed within 20 months from when construction started at the end of August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
