Serious Fraud Office investigates iwi leader Roger Pikia
The Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation into a controversial iwi leader whose financial dealings have raised alarm within his tribe. Te Arawa elder Maanu Paul, co-chair of the New Zealand Maori Council, called on Pikia to stand down from the various boards he sits on until the investigation is complete.
