Public may return to a changed Nuku'alofa CBD next week

The public will be allowed to return to a changed central Nuku'alofa next week when two months of restricted movement will be lifted and pedestrians and traffic movements will be allowed into the central business district. Colonel Tongapo'uli Aleamotu'a of the Tonga Defence Services said that by next week the public will have free access to public buildings and business houses that were not damaged or burnt in the Nuku'alofa restricted area have been withdrawn, excepting a part of the Hala Taufa'ahau where work is still being carried out at the building , and along Hala Fatafehi where clearing work is still going on at the Royco Building."

