Processing of wasted breadfruit can improve Tonga's food security

It's a program that will target communities to re-evaluate the usefulness of breadfruit development with new cultivation techniques, expansion of new processing technology of breadfruit in the community and development of new value chain of private sector and the community. The 'Improvement of Livelihood and Health Conditions of Tongan People by the Effective Utilization and Processing Products of Breadfruit' is a partnership finalised with the signing of minutes of a meeting between Dr Tamae Sugihara from the Tokyo University of Agriculture, Mr Yoshiura Shinji for Finance, Soane Patolo for Mainstreaming of Rural Development Innovation Tonga Trust and Minoru Nishi of Nishi Trading, in Tonga on Tuesday, 17 January.

