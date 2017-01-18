Processing of wasted breadfruit can i...

Processing of wasted breadfruit can improve Tonga's food security

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Matangi Tonga

It's a program that will target communities to re-evaluate the usefulness of breadfruit development with new cultivation techniques, expansion of new processing technology of breadfruit in the community and development of new value chain of private sector and the community. The 'Improvement of Livelihood and Health Conditions of Tongan People by the Effective Utilization and Processing Products of Breadfruit' is a partnership finalised with the signing of minutes of a meeting between Dr Tamae Sugihara from the Tokyo University of Agriculture, Mr Yoshiura Shinji for Finance, Soane Patolo for Mainstreaming of Rural Development Innovation Tonga Trust and Minoru Nishi of Nishi Trading, in Tonga on Tuesday, 17 January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC