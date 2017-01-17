Picturing history: Mount Talau, Vava'...

Picturing history: Mount Talau, Vava'u, Tonga

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Deseret News

During his years of service as assistant church historian of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Andrew Jenson toured many of the missions of the world. In 1895, while traveling from Fiji to Samoa, he came to Tonga just four years after the first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived from Samoa and started preaching.

