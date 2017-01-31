NZ scientist discovers huge undersea ...

NZ scientist discovers huge undersea eruption

The vast plume measures 30km long and 20km wide, not far from a newly-formed island and just 33km off the coast of Tonga's main island Tongatapu . Photo / Nasa A Kiwi scientist has unexpectedly discovered what appears to be a huge undersea volcanic eruption near the main island of Tonga.

