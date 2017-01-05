Nuku'alofa's new roads and drainage n...

Nuku'alofa's new roads and drainage not sustainable, warns report

Wednesday Jan 4

Improvements to Nuku'alofa's roads and drainage, under a successful multi-million project started in 2008, are "less than likely to be sustainable" if they are not properly maintained, warns a report released by the Asian Development Bank. "There is a lack of evidence that the government has recognised the importance of maintenance of the improved assets," the report concluded.

Chicago, IL

