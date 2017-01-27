New AUD$7.5m Tonga Skills program aims to develop quality training

Tonga Skills is a five-year initiative of the Australian Government, seeking to address the lack of access to quality skills development services, which are linked to economic development priorities and growth opportunities across Tonga. Mr Andrew Ford, the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga; Claude Tupou, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education and Training, and Dr 'Uhila-Mo e-Langi Fasi, the team leader of the Tonga Skills for Inclusive Economic Growth Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.