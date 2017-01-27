New AUD$7.5m Tonga Skills program aims to develop quality training
Tonga Skills is a five-year initiative of the Australian Government, seeking to address the lack of access to quality skills development services, which are linked to economic development priorities and growth opportunities across Tonga. Mr Andrew Ford, the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga; Claude Tupou, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education and Training, and Dr 'Uhila-Mo e-Langi Fasi, the team leader of the Tonga Skills for Inclusive Economic Growth Program .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC