More hot days ahead for Tonga

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Matangi Tonga

If you are heading to the beach to cool off, be aware of extreme high tides during the evenings this week. This time last year the average maximum temperature recorded for the month of January was around 30C, with the hottest day recorded at 32.9C in Nuku'alofa.

Chicago, IL

