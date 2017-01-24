Mango tree addresses miss out on home deliveries
Mango tree directions: our office is located across the road, after the third mango tree on the right, opposite the church residences. Pahu, 2017 Pacific islands people who live on unnamed roads without street numbers rely on the nearest mango tree or church building to give directions for deliveries to their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
