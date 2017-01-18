Man drowns at Laulea Beach
Soane 'Ata'ata drowned at Laulea Beach at Fatumu, in Eastern Tongatapu on Saturday afternoon, 14 January, the first drowning recorded this year in Tonga. Police today released the name of the deceased who was found floating in the sea after he was seen going down to the beach to have a swim.
