Local business supports students scho...

Local business supports students scholarships

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Autosaver on 24 January, to seven students to cover their tuition and school essentials at various secondary schools in Tongatapu. The recipients were Taniela Pomana from Longolongo in Form 3 at Lavengamalie College; Stephanie Toutai from Lapaha Form 1; Papa Liseini Kafalava of Kolofo`ou Form 2 at Tonga Side School; Sione 'Osika from Hala `o Vave Form 4 at Tonga College; Paea Pohahau from Ha`asini Form 3 at Beulah College; Monalisa Telefoni Form 3 at Tailulu; and Leialoha Form 5 at Tailulu.

Chicago, IL

