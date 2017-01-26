Hot February expects tropical cyclones

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Matangi Tonga

February is expected to be the month with the hottest temperature for Tonga and the most likely month for tropical cyclones. The Director of Meteorology 'Ofa Fa'anunu said that at the start of the 2016/17 cyclone season two to three cyclones were predicted to affect Tonga.

