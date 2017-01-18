Chinese members of Congress visiting ...

Chinese members of Congress visiting Tonga

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Right, Huang Huaguang, the Chinese Ambassador to Tonga with the leader of members of the People's Congress, Fa'onelua Center, 18 January 2017 A 15-members delegation from the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China is currently on a three-days visit to Tonga. The Chief of Policy Division of the Chinese Embassy in Nuku'alofa, Wang Xuejun said that the purpose of the visit is to "further promote the exchanges and cooperation between our two countries."

