Bus crash survivor lost his leg buts thanks God he can still play music
Family and supporters of injured Tongan teen Tevita Lokotui sing a prayer to thank staff in Hawke's Bay Hospital. Tevita Lokotui's first remark following the amputation of his lower leg was that he would now focus less on rugby and more on music.
