Best Books I Never Wrote: Scott Hamilton

Prophet, politician, poet, architect, general, war criminal - Te Kooti contained multitudes, and Binney's biography is inexhaustible. Every time I open its pages I can hear the melancholy rustling of 19th-century diaries, the cries of bloodied soldiers, and the tales of old men and women sitting on doorsteps in small towns that once saw great events.

