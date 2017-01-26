Best Books I Never Wrote: Scott Hamilton
Prophet, politician, poet, architect, general, war criminal - Te Kooti contained multitudes, and Binney's biography is inexhaustible. Every time I open its pages I can hear the melancholy rustling of 19th-century diaries, the cries of bloodied soldiers, and the tales of old men and women sitting on doorsteps in small towns that once saw great events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC