Tongan receives Queen's Young Leaders Award

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Elizabeth Kite from Tonga is one of 60 young people selected across the Commonwealth to receive the prestigious Queen's Young Leaders Award from This year's award winners are leading projects tackling global issues, including education, climate change, gender equality, mental health and disability equality. Elizabeth was selected in recognition of her commitment to leading educational initiatives for young people and those living with disabilities.

