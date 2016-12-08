Tonga requests extradition for murder accused

The Government of Tonga has formally submitted an extradition request to the United States Government for the return of Dean Jay Fletcher to be tried in Nuku'alofa to face a charge of murdering his wife in July this year in Neiafu, Vava'u. On Tuesday, December 6 Tonga's Attorney General's Office submitted the request to the United States Embassy in Suva, Fiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.