Tonga Airways passengers stranded in busiest season
A group of 64 holiday makers, who were left stranded at Tonga's domestic airport on Wednesday after Tonga Airways flights didn't happen, have managed to find seats with Tonga's domestic air operator Real Tonga - with the last dozen moving on today. Tevita Palu told Matangi Tonga this evening that nine Real Tonga flights from Tongatapu to northern islands yesterday were "the highest number ever".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC