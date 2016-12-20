Tonga Airways passengers stranded in ...

Tonga Airways passengers stranded in busiest season

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Matangi Tonga

A group of 64 holiday makers, who were left stranded at Tonga's domestic airport on Wednesday after Tonga Airways flights didn't happen, have managed to find seats with Tonga's domestic air operator Real Tonga - with the last dozen moving on today. Tevita Palu told Matangi Tonga this evening that nine Real Tonga flights from Tongatapu to northern islands yesterday were "the highest number ever".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC