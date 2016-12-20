Tonga Airways passengers stranded in busiest season

A group of 64 holiday makers, who were left stranded at Tonga's domestic airport on Wednesday after Tonga Airways flights didn't happen, have managed to find seats with Tonga's domestic air operator Real Tonga - with the last dozen moving on today. Tevita Palu told Matangi Tonga this evening that nine Real Tonga flights from Tongatapu to northern islands yesterday were "the highest number ever".

