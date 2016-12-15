Tonga Airways cancels domestic service launch after Minister withholds approval
The new domestic air service of the Tonga Airways that was scheduled to start next week has been cancelled, after it failed to win Ministerial approval, Samiu Vaipulu, Chairman of the Tonga Airways confirmed this afternoon, 15 December. Tonga Airways had planned to start a twice weekly domestic air service between Vava'u and Tongatapu next Monday, 19 December by chartering a Fiji Airways aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC