Tonga Airways cancels domestic service launch after Minister withholds approval

The new domestic air service of the Tonga Airways that was scheduled to start next week has been cancelled, after it failed to win Ministerial approval, Samiu Vaipulu, Chairman of the Tonga Airways confirmed this afternoon, 15 December. Tonga Airways had planned to start a twice weekly domestic air service between Vava'u and Tongatapu next Monday, 19 December by chartering a Fiji Airways aircraft.

