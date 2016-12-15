Tonga Airports Ltd. declares its highest dividend of $2 milllion
Tonga Airports Ltd. has declared a $2 million pa'anga Annual Dividend for 2015-16, payable to its shareholder the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga. "This is the highest dividend amount paid from Tonga Airports Ltd. to the Government of Tonga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC