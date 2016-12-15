Tonga Airports Ltd. declares its high...

Tonga Airports Ltd. declares its highest dividend of $2 milllion

Thursday Dec 15

Tonga Airports Ltd. has declared a $2 million pa'anga Annual Dividend for 2015-16, payable to its shareholder the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga. "This is the highest dividend amount paid from Tonga Airports Ltd. to the Government of Tonga.

