Talent competition advocates human rights

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Matangi Tonga

A talent competition for the International Human Rights Day 2016 theme, "Stand Up for Someone's Rights Today" was held last week in Nuku'alofa, as part of a 16-days of activism campaign to end gender-based violence. 'Onakoula Lasike from Nukunuku won $500 for her poem entitled 'What's my Crime?'.

