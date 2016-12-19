Talent competition advocates human rights

A talent competition for the International Human Rights Day 2016 theme, "Stand Up for Someone's Rights Today" was held last week in Nuku'alofa, as part of a 16-days of activism campaign to end gender-based violence. 'Onakoula Lasike from Nukunuku won $500 for her poem entitled 'What's my Crime?'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.