Prince Ata launches Tonga-China Student Alumni Association
The Tonga-China Student Alumni Association was formally launched by Prince Ata on December 21 at the Kahana Restaurant in Nuku'alofa, with a dinner for Tongan alumni who studied in China. The Association, made up of former students who have attended Universities in China, will maintain the alumni's connection to China as well as promote Tongan-Chinese cooperation.
