Pot, hopi and gun seized at Niutoua i...

Pot, hopi and gun seized at Niutoua in holiday raid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Ten men have been arrested for unlawfully making homebrew beer to sell, as well as growing cannabis plants and possession of an unlicensed firearm, found during a search warrant executed by Tonga Police at a plantation in Niutoua yesterday, December 22. Police arrested the owner of the plantation and nine others in connection with the making of the homebrew beer seizing five barrels, 20 cannabis plants, one .22 rifle and three pieces of ammunition. Acting Chief Superintendent Tevita Vailea said this was the first arrest made in this annual operation aimed to inspect and patrol public areas, festive celebrations, and national events while remaining accountable to public needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC