Pot, hopi and gun seized at Niutoua in holiday raid

Ten men have been arrested for unlawfully making homebrew beer to sell, as well as growing cannabis plants and possession of an unlicensed firearm, found during a search warrant executed by Tonga Police at a plantation in Niutoua yesterday, December 22. Police arrested the owner of the plantation and nine others in connection with the making of the homebrew beer seizing five barrels, 20 cannabis plants, one .22 rifle and three pieces of ammunition. Acting Chief Superintendent Tevita Vailea said this was the first arrest made in this annual operation aimed to inspect and patrol public areas, festive celebrations, and national events while remaining accountable to public needs.

