Picturing history: Durham baby's grav...

Picturing history: Durham baby's grave, Tongatapu, Tonga

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Deseret News

In April 1893, two missionary couples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in Tonga. The arrival of Thomas D. and Maria Adams and Alfred M. and Margaret "Maggie" Richards Durham was not expected by the missionaries already serving there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,781

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC