NZ Defence Force finds father and son missing on fishing trip near Tonga since Saturday

A man and his son missing at sea off Tonga since Saturday have been found safe, bringing to a successful conclusion the NZ Defence Force's third search and rescue operation in nine days. The duo failed to return from a day-long fishing trip off Tonga's Eua Island on December 10, but NZ Defence Force searchers spotted them today waving their T-shirts from Hunga Tonga island, about 58 kilometres northwest of the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.