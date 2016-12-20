Moderate quake poses no threat

Moderate quake poses no threat

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:37PM A MODERATE size earthquake with shallow depth source location occurred in the Tonga region this afternoon but it did not pose any threat to Fiji. The Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit said the 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:24pm.

