Missing father and son found off Tonga after days at sea

The two men were spotted waving their t-shirts from Hunga Tonga island, about 58km northwest of Tongan capital Nuku'alofa, an hour into the search by a Royal New Zealand Airforce P-3K2 Orion. The men were dropped water, food and a radio by the Airforce who contacted the Tongan Navy to arrange for their rescue on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.