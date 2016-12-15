Marriage Registry busy today with 31 nuptials
December is the wedding season in Tonga and today Thursday, December 15 recorded one of the busiest days for nuptials for the year, when 31 marriages were registered in Nuku'alofa. The Registry Office reported that Thursday is a popular day to get married, because the second busiest day was on Thursday, December 8, when 24 marriages were registered.
