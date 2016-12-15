Marriage Registry busy today with 31 ...

Marriage Registry busy today with 31 nuptials

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Matangi Tonga

December is the wedding season in Tonga and today Thursday, December 15 recorded one of the busiest days for nuptials for the year, when 31 marriages were registered in Nuku'alofa. The Registry Office reported that Thursday is a popular day to get married, because the second busiest day was on Thursday, December 8, when 24 marriages were registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC