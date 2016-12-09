Japan to fund water supply updgrades for more Tongatapu villages and schools

Over half a million pa'anga to finance the upgrade of water supply systems for rural villages in Tongatapu was committed by the Government of Japan on Thursday, December 8. The project will upgrade the water supply for Tatakamotonga, Ha'asini/Hamula and Folaha, and the water system at Havelu/Tofoa Government Primary School. Ambassador Numata said they are happy to take another step towards reducing human insecurities caused by lack of water or the lack of educational facilities because they understand that water and education are critical for sustainable socio-economic development in Tonga.

