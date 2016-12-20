'Her smile always made me happy': Husband of Gisborne bus...

'Her smile always made me happy': Hus...

Sunday Dec 25

Suliasi Fifita doesn't know what he will tell his daughter about the mum she lost when a bus crashed 100 metres down a Hawke's Bay bank on Christmas Eve. But it might be about how he felt when she smiled, and how she always took care of those she loved.

Chicago, IL

