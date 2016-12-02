Girls top Tonga High School awards

Two girls excelled in Tonga High School's 2016 academic year, with the Dux awarded to Sela Tupou Patisepa Maka and Proxime Accessit to Kalolaine Launga Fa'anunu at the prize giving ceremony held today, December 2, at Queen Salote Memorial Hall, Nuku'alofa. Sela, a Form 7 student topped five subjects; English, mathematics calculus, biology, chemistry and physics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.