First shipment of Tongan Squash goes to China

The first ever shipment of Tongan squash to China left Tonga this week, after Tongatapu exporter Nishi Trading successfully passed a strict quarantine inspection on Saturday, 26 November 2016. This important achievement took 18 months of negotiation and inspections leading to an initial protocol between the Governments of China and Tonga on May 12 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.