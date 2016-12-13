Father and son rescued after 3 days o...

Father and son rescued after 3 days ordeal

Tuesday Dec 13

A father and son from 'Eua, missing at sea in a small boat since Saturday, were rescued this afternoon by the Sifa Pepa, and his son Tevita Pepa were located alive and are on their way back home after a three days ordeal drifting in the open sea, after the motor on their small fishing boat failed on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

