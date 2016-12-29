Body identified as missing man Fisiat...

Body identified as missing man Fisiatina Puafisi

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The body of Fisiatina Puafisi who went missing from a Nuku'alofa hotel on Friday, was recovered by Police Search and Rescue operation yesterday afternoon. The body was recovered from the water along the Sopu Coastline at approximately 1.3km north from the Hifofua wreck at 3:45pm.

Chicago, IL

