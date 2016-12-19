2000 Chinese tourists visit Nuku'alofa

2000 Chinese tourists visit Nuku'alofa

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Around 2000 Chinese tourists visited Nuku'alofa on Friday, December 16, on an Italian cruise ship Costa Atlantica, which began its journey from China. They are the largest group of Chinese tourists to arrive since visa waivers were introduced this year.

Chicago, IL

