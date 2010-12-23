Wikileaks reveals US concerns over cl...

Wikileaks reveals US concerns over claims to Swains Islands

Dec 23, 2010 Read more: Samoa News

The U.S. government had raised concerns three years ago with its counterparts in New Zealand over statements by a Tokelau lawmaker wanting the return of Swains Islands to Tokelau, which the federal government says was "finished business," according to a cable by the U.S. State Department released recently by Wikileaks.

