Aug 13, 2011

Three far-flung coral atolls - Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo - make up Tokelau, a Polynesian territory of New Zealand in the South Pacific.

News Tokelau referendum result out today (Nov '07) Nov '14 HeartlessSamoan 1,265
Anybody from Tokelau would visit my website? (Feb '12) Jul '14 mr james 2
family VAHEFENUA (Jun '14) Jun '14 Anonymous 1
News Wikileaks reveals US concerns over claims to Sw... (Jul '11) Nov '12 dognes 29
are we related (Oct '12) Oct '12 brown sugar 1
corruption on atafu (Apr '09) Sep '12 Togitu 10
Anyone raised/from Tokelau? (May '12) May '12 ADJK 1
