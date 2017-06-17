Pan-African Ecobank to raise 400 mln USD to strengthen capital position
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated , a pan-African banking group, on Friday decided to raise 400 million U.S. dollars to strengthen its capital position. The shareholders approved the decision during the 29th Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting held at the headquarters of the Group in Lome, capital of Togo.
Read more at Xinhuanet.
