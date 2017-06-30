Granite City spirals down global rank...

Granite City spirals down global rankings in wake of oil-price drop

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Sunday Herald

THE collapse in oil prices and uncertainty over Brexit have sent Aberdeen plummeting down a global cost of living scale with the Granite City now ranking alongside the Rwandan capital of Kigali. Mercer's survey, which covers 209 cities across five continents, measures costs - including housing, transport, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment - in each location.

