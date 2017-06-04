Faure Gnassingbe is new ECOWAS chair

Faure Gnassingbe is new ECOWAS chair

Sunday Jun 4

Togo President, Faure GnassingbA has been announced as the new chair of the Economic Community of West African States . He takes over from Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to serve as the sub-regional body's head for the next 12 months.

Chicago, IL

