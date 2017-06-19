Ethiopia All Set To Host Second ICAO Air Cargo Conference

ADDIS ABABA, June 22 -- Ethiopia is finalizing preparations to host the 2nd ICAO Meeting on Air Cargo Development in Africa here from June 27 to 29, says Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Colonel Wosenyeleh Hunegnaw. He told journalists here Wednesday that the meeting, which aims to strengthen and build successful air cargo transport in Africa and worldwide, will build on the declaration of the first ICAO Meeting on Sustainable Air Cargo Development in Africa adopted in Lome, Togo, two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.