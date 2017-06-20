.com | Tensions in Togo despite release of student protestors
University students in Togo on Tuesday vowed to continue their protests for better teaching conditions, after three days of demonstrations and clashes with police that saw eight arrested. Seven of the students who were detained after campus protests at the University of Lome turned violent last week were released from custody on Monday evening.
