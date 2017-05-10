Zambia reaffirms commitment to consol...

Zambia reaffirms commitment to consolidate relations with Togo

Xinhuanet

Zambian President Edgar Lungu reaffirmed his government's commitment to consolidating existing bilateral relations with Togo for mutual benefit Tuesday. Lungu made the remarks while visiting a steel manufacturing plant with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe in Kafue district, about 44 km south of Lusaka, Zambia's capital.

