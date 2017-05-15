We have hope in President Akufo-Addo

Monday May 15

Ho, May 15, GNA - Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to the development agenda of the country was giving hope to the citizenry. 'Your commitment to stop galamsey, One District, One Factory policy, tour of the sub-region, planting for food and jobs and free Senior High education are exciting.

Chicago, IL

