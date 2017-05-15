We have hope in President Akufo-Addo
Ho, May 15, GNA - Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to the development agenda of the country was giving hope to the citizenry. 'Your commitment to stop galamsey, One District, One Factory policy, tour of the sub-region, planting for food and jobs and free Senior High education are exciting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Islam Forbids
|2
|join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mr david
|1
|Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|francis odera odh...
|4
|How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mr maxwell
|1
|prophet RASHEED (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|indian hindus temple
|1
|solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|french man
|2
|I want my ex back asap (May '13)
|Dec '14
|sharon
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC