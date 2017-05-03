Ghana, Togo resolve to deepen bilateral ties
Ghana and Togo have resolved to deepen co-operation, as well as strengthen the ties of friendship that exist between them in the sectors of security, immigration, agriculture and water, health, trade, digital economy, environment, energy, transport and the issue of maritime borders. A communique issued at the end of the official visit of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to the Republic of Togo noted that, together with President Faure Gnassingbe, both leaders have indicated their willingness to activate "the High level permanent joint Commission of cooperation between the two countries."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Islam Forbids
|2
|join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mr david
|1
|Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|francis odera odh...
|4
|How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mr maxwell
|1
|prophet RASHEED (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|indian hindus temple
|1
|solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|french man
|2
|I want my ex back asap (May '13)
|Dec '14
|sharon
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC