Ghana, Togo resolve to deepen bilateral ties

Ghana and Togo have resolved to deepen co-operation, as well as strengthen the ties of friendship that exist between them in the sectors of security, immigration, agriculture and water, health, trade, digital economy, environment, energy, transport and the issue of maritime borders. A communique issued at the end of the official visit of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to the Republic of Togo noted that, together with President Faure Gnassingbe, both leaders have indicated their willingness to activate "the High level permanent joint Commission of cooperation between the two countries."

