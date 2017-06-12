Four robbers killed in Tatale market ...

Four robbers killed in Tatale market shooting

Monday May 22

A male adult was injured and many others left with bruises when gunmen suspected to be robbers on motorbikes on Sunday evening opened fire on traders at a busy market in Tatale in the Northern region. The attackers fled hauling away millions of cedis but four were ambushed and killed at Nayili in a joint operation by alarmed police and angry residents.

