Akufo-Addo arrives in Togo to rousing welcome
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, arrived in Lome, the capital of the Republic of Togo to a rousing welcome from residents, at the commencement of his 3-day visit. Mr Akufo-Addo, who made the trip to Togo by road, was met at the Aflao border by the Togolese President, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, together with hundreds and hundreds of Ghanaians and Togolese who had lined up along the principal streets of Aflao en route to Lome.
